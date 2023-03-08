Ottawa Concert Association to present Forever Simon and Garfunkel show

The Ottawa Concert Association is hosting a show celebrating Simon and Garfunkel.

The Everly Set, featuring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

With humor, energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career.

The set list may include hits such as “The Boxer,” “Sound of Silence,” “America,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “59th Street Bridge Song,” “Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Cecilia,” among others.

Contact Beth Mangold at 815-228-6474 to acquire tickets.