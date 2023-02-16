Livingston County Health Department to offer food sanitation manager’s course in March

A food sanitation manager’s course is being offered by the Livingston County Health Department.

The course is designed for people who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments.

The course will be Tuesdays, March 7, 14 and 21, with the exam on March 28. Registration is required. The cost of the course is $125, which includes the textbook and all materials. Classes will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on all four days at the Livingston County Health Department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac. Seating is limited so register as soon as possible.

For those who wish to complete the course online, an in-person exam will be offered 1 p.m. April 4. Registration is required. An online course completion certificate for a Professional Food Managers course approved for Illinois must be included with registration.

For more information, call the Livingston County Health Department at 815-842-5916. More information also is available on its website at www.lchd.us.