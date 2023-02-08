La Salle County marriage licenses: January 16-31

Here are La Salle County marriages licenses from Jan. 16-31.
Lewis Donald Grieve of La Salle and Tanya Marie Zander of Sugar Grove
Steven Roger Bourey of La Salle and Alicia Ellen Mason of La Salle
Richard Tyrone Travis Jr of Peru and Nicole Jean De La Luz of Peru
Thomas James Anglim of Ottawa and Madalyn Marie Faith Stanton of Ottawa
Dean Orville Foutch of Marseilles and Stephanie Rose Warren of Marseilles
Luis Antonio Gallegos of Marseilles and Marisa Rose Crowe of Marseilles
Russell Steven Ott of Sheridan and Elizabeth Ann Malmborg of Sheridan
Sarkoun Amid of Ottawa and Kristina Marie Kloss of Ottawa
Wesley Aaron Linton of Lostant and Brandy Marie Quigley of Lostant
Aaron Beckum Miller of Seneca and Patience Renee Varland of Seneca
Raymond Anthony Yencha III of Ottawa and Hillary Harris Borgerson Hon of Ottawa
Amy Joy Parr of Arlington Heights and Brittany Marie Bird of Arlington Heights
Rodolfo Romero-Samano of Mendota and Leticia Rosales Coronel of Mendota
Adam Joseph LeRette of Ottawa and Kelsi Jo Jeffries of Ottawa