February 08, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: January 16-31

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

Here are La Salle County marriages licenses from Jan. 16-31.

Lewis Donald Grieve of La Salle and Tanya Marie Zander of Sugar Grove

Steven Roger Bourey of La Salle and Alicia Ellen Mason of La Salle

Richard Tyrone Travis Jr of Peru and Nicole Jean De La Luz of Peru

Thomas James Anglim of Ottawa and Madalyn Marie Faith Stanton of Ottawa

Dean Orville Foutch of Marseilles and Stephanie Rose Warren of Marseilles

Luis Antonio Gallegos of Marseilles and Marisa Rose Crowe of Marseilles

Russell Steven Ott of Sheridan and Elizabeth Ann Malmborg of Sheridan

Sarkoun Amid of Ottawa and Kristina Marie Kloss of Ottawa

Wesley Aaron Linton of Lostant and Brandy Marie Quigley of Lostant

Aaron Beckum Miller of Seneca and Patience Renee Varland of Seneca

Raymond Anthony Yencha III of Ottawa and Hillary Harris Borgerson Hon of Ottawa

Amy Joy Parr of Arlington Heights and Brittany Marie Bird of Arlington Heights

Rodolfo Romero-Samano of Mendota and Leticia Rosales Coronel of Mendota

Adam Joseph LeRette of Ottawa and Kelsi Jo Jeffries of Ottawa