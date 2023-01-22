Republicans to meet Feb. 4 to select Tom Bennett’s successor to state rep seat

Tom Bennett’s former state representative seat soon will be appointed.

The 106th Representative District Committee will convene 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, to review all applicant information, conduct interviews of select candidates and appoint the Bennett’s successor. The meeting will be in Gibson City (location to be announced) and it will be open to the public. Vacancies created in the General Assembly must be filled within 30 days.

The recently redrawn 106th District includes La Salle and Livingston counties, including Streator, Ransom and portions of Marseilles and Seneca, while extending into Ford, McLean and Iroquois counties.

Earlier this month, Bennett, R-Gibson City, was selected to succeed former Sen. Jason Barickman, who retired in December, on the state senate.

The selection committee’s appointment will serve a two-year term.

The committee is made up of Republican leaders from the 106th district: Jeff Orr (Ford), Eric Werden (Grundy), Lyle Behrends (Iroquois), Larry Smith (La Salle), Dave Rice (Livingston), Dennis Grundler (McLean) and Tim Ozinga (Will).

Interested applicants must have lived within the 106th District for two years and submit a resume and letter of reference from a Republican elected official by email or in person to: Jayme Siemer, 217-553-7743, jaymesiemer@gmail.com

Applicant information must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Resumes and letters of reference received after that date will not be considered. For general information or information on how to deliver applications in person, contact Siemer.