La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 2-13, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 2 to 13.
Andrew Michael Allen of Marseilles and Molly Renee Angell of Ottawa
Evan Anthony Colmane of Tonica and Raquel Lynn Olvera of Belton, Texas
Jacob Michael Rose of Galesburg and Allison Marie Buccalo of Galesburg
Robert Grant Duncan of Chicago and Amy Catherine Urbanowski of Chicago
Ricardo Manuel Gaeta of Morris and Sarah Elizabeth Shevlin of Morris
Mackenzie Austin Cook of Ottawa and Martina Alexandra Montoya Pena of Ottawa
Michael Daniel McClain of Princeton and Angela Marie Kuhn of Princeton
Bernardo Dominick Garcia of Diamond and Gloria Hope Cesak of Diamond
Sebastian Ray Love of Peru and Gina Marie Smith of Peru
Matthew John Pagakis of Streator and Shannon Nicole Eirhart of Streator
Austin Daniel Skalnik of La Salle and Felicia Nichole Muncy of La Salle
Shawn Andrew Cejka of Sheridan and Amanda Jean Niles of Sheridan
Larry Eugene Essex II of Peru and Colleen Lynn Falagan of Peru
Marion Jerome Scott of Ottawa and Donna Jean Buttles of Ottawa
Scott Daniel Wilson of Sandwich and Raechel May Popp of Sandwich
Daniel Joseph Grubbs of Dwight and Annaleah Barbara Emm of Dwight
Brandon James Raikes of Marseilles and Michelle Renee Hunt of Marseilles
Brandon Lewis Compton of Streator and Haley Rae Collins of Streator