January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 2-13, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.

Andrew Michael Allen of Marseilles and Molly Renee Angell of Ottawa

Evan Anthony Colmane of Tonica and Raquel Lynn Olvera of Belton, Texas

Jacob Michael Rose of Galesburg and Allison Marie Buccalo of Galesburg

Robert Grant Duncan of Chicago and Amy Catherine Urbanowski of Chicago

Ricardo Manuel Gaeta of Morris and Sarah Elizabeth Shevlin of Morris

Mackenzie Austin Cook of Ottawa and Martina Alexandra Montoya Pena of Ottawa

Michael Daniel McClain of Princeton and Angela Marie Kuhn of Princeton

Bernardo Dominick Garcia of Diamond and Gloria Hope Cesak of Diamond

Sebastian Ray Love of Peru and Gina Marie Smith of Peru

Matthew John Pagakis of Streator and Shannon Nicole Eirhart of Streator

Austin Daniel Skalnik of La Salle and Felicia Nichole Muncy of La Salle

Shawn Andrew Cejka of Sheridan and Amanda Jean Niles of Sheridan

Larry Eugene Essex II of Peru and Colleen Lynn Falagan of Peru

Marion Jerome Scott of Ottawa and Donna Jean Buttles of Ottawa

Scott Daniel Wilson of Sandwich and Raechel May Popp of Sandwich

Daniel Joseph Grubbs of Dwight and Annaleah Barbara Emm of Dwight

Brandon James Raikes of Marseilles and Michelle Renee Hunt of Marseilles

Brandon Lewis Compton of Streator and Haley Rae Collins of Streator