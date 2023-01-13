La Salle County marriage licenses: Dec. 19-30, 2022

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses issued for Dec. 19-30, 2022.
Kevin Lee Brogie of Warrenville and Susan Marie Los of Warrenville
Joel Alonso Rivera Llamas of Anchorage, Alaska and Yeni Elizabeth Hermosillo Sandoval of Anchorage, Alaska
Michael Paul Burnette of Peru and Julie Madison Leach of Peru
Bryer Mason Lehr of Ottawa and Hannah Elizabeth Wisler of Ottawa
Martin Carlos Roberto Gonzalez of La Salle and Nolvia Aracely Huete Maradiaga of La Salle
Brent Ronald Hatch of Mendota and September Melanie Buenaventura of Mendota
Wayne Anthony Strayer of Ottawa and Yanet Teodocia Cabrera Rios of Aurora
Michael James Kellett of Ottawa and Victoria Alexandra Faber of Ottawa
Matthew William McAlpine of Ottawa and Anna Elizabeth Mesa of Ottawa
Edwin Horacio Simanis Jr. of Shorewood and Tara Pauline Volling of Shorewood