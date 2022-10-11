Starved Rock Regional Center to host annual trunk or treat Oct. 15

The Starved Rock Regional Center will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the La Salle County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1578 4-H Road, Ottawa, saying this year’s event will be its largest yet.

Hours will be 3 to 4 p.m. sensory hour for those with sensory sensitivity and crowd aversion. Then gates open to the public at 4 p.m. and the event runs to 8 p.m. Admission is $25 per car load if purchased in advance through the Facebook or website link or $30 at the gate.

Two hayride racks will be in rotation to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy a ride. And like last year, the first 360 children will receive special hats from hayride sponsors McDonald’s of Ottawa and Utica, NRG Media (parent company to WCMY and Jack FM) and P & D Signs.

A petting zoo, rock climbing tower, Nerf blaster zone, toxic meltdown wipeout, bungee bounce, trackless train and a light up disco dome will be available for free with admission.

Trunks will be filled with treats plus The Tree Guy is bringing his crane truck along for two candy drops. OSF LifeFlight and Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department also will be present.

Annette Barr will be providing a photo booth from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is asking for a $10 donation to be given back to SRRC. There will be pony rides, LED glow toys and jewelry, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks.

All proceeds will benefit Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals, LBC) and more than 500 children in La Salle and Bureau counties.

Theater students from Streator High School are volunteering their time for spooks and scares in the haunted house this year and there are some new “tricks” to be had inside. Bill Walsh Auto Group, Dr. Kunnel Orthodontics, Express Employment Professionals, JR Auto Towing and Repair, Justice Law Firm, Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, NRG Media, SOCU and The Times are sponsors of the haunted house.

Serving as inflatable sponsors are BCA Architects, Blake Baker- Edward Jones, Lone Buffalo, Mark Platt-Edward Jones, My Guy’s Garage, Norway Kennels, OSB Community Bank, Robert Hasty-Farmers Insurance and Thrive Collective. Scary sponsors are First State Bank, Novak Rinker Veterinary Clinic, Partridge Pit Stop, Shoreline Boat Club and The Tree Guy.

Starved Rock Regional Center provides therapy and development services to children with special needs throughout La Salle and Bureau counties and offers childcare services for children with and without special needs at their physical location in Ottawa. They have been providing services to the community for 75 years thanks to the help of community and business supporters over the years.

Go to www.starvedrockcenter.org or www.facebook.com/StarvedRockCenterto to learn more.