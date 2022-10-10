Mystery Diner in Ottawa: JJ’s Pub offers stellar bar food at a great price

A tavern, such as JJ’s Pub in downtown Ottawa, doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to its food: Drinks and a great atmosphere will often bring in a crowd just as much as a robust menu.
It does, however, provide delicious food options that make it a welcome dining destination. The price of just $42 provided a substantial meal for three people, a surprisingly low price at a time when the cost of everything seems to be going up.
The meal started with crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside pretzel bites that came with cheese sauce before leading to the main course of two burgers and a Reuben sandwich.
The first burger was a basic half-pound bacon-and-cheddar burger, with thick bacon smothered in cheese. The other burger was much the same, a Cowboy Burger served with cheese, barbecue sauce and an onion ring.
The Reuben sandwich stood out for its delicious sauerkraut, a controversial condiment on a sandwich amongst this particular crowd even if it’s a typical Reuben ingredient. However JJ’s makes the sauerkraut for their Reuben is how sauerkraut should be made.
JJ’s has a menu full of sandwiches, wings, chili, soup and other items.
With a few more weeks remaining in fall, JJ’s is a good spot for outdoor dining, just across from the Jordan block. For diners who prefer to stay indoors, JJ’s wood-paneled interior and floors give it a sophisticated, upscale bar feel.
Though don’t let that intimidate you. There’s still plenty of Chicago-area sports teams on the big screens and banter among the patrons to keep things loose, making it one of Ottawa’s best places to catch a game, especially when the Chicago teams are in playoff contention.
Overall, JJ’s Pub does exactly what it sets out to do: It provides reasonably priced, tasty bar food that doesn’t stray from the path. And it does so, at what’s ultimately a good bar.
At a time when everyone feels the need to make a special blend seasoning for a burger splashed with garlic aioli and lime (and there is a time and place for that), it’s nice to get a meal that’s satisfying from its core ingredients, with a cold drink.
• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: JJ’s Pub
WHERE: 104 W. Main St., Ottawa
PHONE: 815-431-1816