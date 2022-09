Two Streator residents are being held on an attempted murder charge Thursday.

Courtney M. Perkins, 20, of Streator, and Alaina J. Cravatta, 26, of Streator, are being held at the La Salle County Jail, pending a bond hearing.

Further details have not been released. An incident occurred near the corner of Park and Bronson streets in Streator as officers were on-scene for several hours Thursday afternoon into evening. The Times will release more information once it becomes available.