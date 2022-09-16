2nd La Salle County resident dies from COVID-19 complications this month

A La Salle County woman in her 80s died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department’s COVID-19 update Friday.

Her death is the second COVID-related death this month in La Salle County. There were no COVID-related deaths in August, making it the first month during the pandemic in which no residents had died from the virus. There have been 488 COVID-related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the virus.

The COVID-19 risk in La Salle County remained low, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 144.48 per 100,000 (down 29 from a week ago), eight new hospital admissions (7.7 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up three admissions from a week ago) and 2.5% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 1.6% from a week ago).

There were 149 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the health department since Sept. 9. Making up the new cases are six boys younger than 13, a girl younger than 13, two teenage boys, three teenage girls, 11 men in their 20s, 12 women in their 20s, 18 men in their 30s, eight women in their 30s, 11 men in their 40s, five women in their 40s, 11 men in their 50s, seven women in their 50s, six men in their 60s, 17 women in their 60s, 18 men in their 70s, 12 women in their 70s and two women in their 80s.

There were 224 previously confirmed cases released from quarantine since Sept. 9, according to the health department.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or need a booster can call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment.

About 58.67% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.2% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,696 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.