Ottawa photographer wins first place in Brookfield Zoo photo contest

An Ottawa resident won the top prize photographing birds in the Chicago Zoological Society’s 2022 Photo Contest.

More than 700 photos featuring lions, capybaras, butterflies, snakes, penguins, and other animals were entered into the contest.

Nathan Keck, of Ottawa, took home top honors in the bird category for his photograph of a brown pelican.

A panel of professional photographers judged the photos and selected their top seven choices in the following categories: mammal, bird and reptile/amphibian/invertebrate/fish. Additionally, they chose their top five picks from all submitted entries to be considered for the grand prize. Then, the public was asked to vote for their favorites in each of the categories. More than 6,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners, which can be seen on the zoo’s website at www.CZS.org/PhotoContestWinners.

Hayley Pendergast, of Plainfield, won the grand prize.

In addition to being displayed on the zoo’s website, winning photos can be seen on monitors located at the zoo’s Hamill Family Nature Plaza, BZ Red Hots, Café del Sol and Discovery Center through at least Oct. 31.

Many of the photos entered in this year’s contest also will be featured in a photo mosaic that guests can see at the Café de Sol Plaza beginning this fall.