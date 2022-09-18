Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks duo for questioning after South Streator shooting, says they may be armed

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old woman and 24-year-old man are wanted for questioning following a shooting Saturday that occurred at 1427 S. Cleveland Ave. in South Streator.

Police said Alyssa K. Shelton, 27, and Timothy M. Wheaton, 24, were last seen leaving the scene in a purple with neon green accents 2018 Jeep Wrangler bearing Illinois registration AKAYY7.

If located, police said to call 911 and not to approach the duo, because they may be armed and dangerous. At this time, however, police do not believe they are any more of a threat to the public and refer to the shooting as an isolated incident.