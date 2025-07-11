Blaze 15U secures OGFA city championship over Inferno

Emileigh Jaegle delivers a pitch for the city champion Blaze 15U at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Provided by Ottawa Girls Fastpitch Association)

At Peck Park in Ottawa last week, the Blaze 15U defeated the Inferno 15U by a score of 11-4 for the Ottawa Girls Fastpitch (OGFA) city championship.

Alaina Nimke, Alyssa Bell and Keira Duffy provided two hits apiece for the Inferno, who outhit the city champs 7-3. The Blaze made the most of their opportunities and 13 walks, however, especially in a five-run first inning that featured only one hit – Leah Norris’ two-run single.

Alaina Nimke had two hits and two RBIs as well for the Inferno, with Sophia Lengfelder tripling.

Emileigh Jaegle was the winning pitcher for the Blaze, striking out nine over four innings with three earned runs surrendered.