Jury selection begins July 21 in Streator shooting

He's ready for trial on July 21. Malcolm Whitfield of Streator, seen here at a 2023 appearance in La Salle County Circuit Court, left a courtroom Friday without a negotiated plea. Attorneys have signaled their ready for trial. Whitfield faces up to 145 years if convicted of killing Shaquita Kelly and injuring two others in a 2023 shooting. (Scott Anderson)

A Streator man charged with shooting three people, killing one, is set to stand trial for murder on July 21.

Malcolm Whitfield, 31, also listed in DeKalb, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial conference.

Though attorneys had previously signaled negotiations were underway, Whitfield made only a brief appearance Friday and then exited Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.’s courtroom without a negotiated plea.

Attorneys in the case have stated they are ready for trial.

Whitfield was charged with multiple felonies, led by first-degree murder, following an investigation into the spring 2023 shooting of three people. One of the people, Shaquita Kelly, died from her injuries.

Whitfield faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years if convicted of first-degree murder and of shooting the two survivors.

Barring a last-minute plea, opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, July 22 after a jury is empaneled.