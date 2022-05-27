Pair arrested in connection with South Streator shooting

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday at the Olive Garden in Peru in connection with a shooting reported Wednesday in South Streator.

Timothy Wheaton and Alyssa Shelton were both suspects in the shooting, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said. Both of them will be taken to the Livingston County Jail held pending bond.

The Peru Police Department took the suspects into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Assisting agencies include Streator Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications.

Deputies said shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of South Illinois Street. The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated issue between two individuals.

Deputies had put out a notice Wheaton was being sought for questioning after the incident.