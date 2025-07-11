Streator 11s capture District 20 championship, advance to state

The Streator 11-Year-Old All-Stars proudly display their newly won District 20 championship banner captured Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Oglesby. (Provided by Streator Little League)

At Oglesby on Thursday, the Streator 11-Year-Old All-Stars wrapped up the Little League District 20 championship at their age level with a 15-0 blanking of the rival Ottawa 11-Year-Old All-Stars.

Westin Sullivan pitched a four-inning perfect game for the Streator 11s, allowing no baserunners and striking out three.

Leading the Streator offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece were Jaxson Eplin, Rhett Lepper and Sullivan. Caleb Miller and Jio Clark each added one hit and two RBIs, with additional runs batted in provided by Cooper Masley, Noah Graff and Kaleb Cartwright. Mason Vickers scored two runs.

The Streator 11s advance on to the Illinois Little League State Tournament in South Holland beginning July 19.