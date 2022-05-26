Suspect wanted for questioning after shots fired in South Streator

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect for questioning following a report shots were fired Wednesday in South Streator.

Deputies said shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Illinois Street.

Deputies said Timothy Wheaton is being sought. He was said to be driving a 2018 purple Jeep Wrangler with a black top and yellow lighting on front.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated issue between two individuals.

Anyone with information should call 815-844-0911 the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said. Any non-emergency information can be directed to Det. Drew Chase.



