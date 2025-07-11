Festival 56’s Shakespeare in the Park Returns To Princeton

Small town meets big drama at Princeton’s Festival 56, a renowned celebration of the performing arts that brings together rising acting talent from across the country. This weekend, you can catch the skilled ensemble of performers staging productions of “Carrie” (through July 20) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (through July 30).

Festival 56 professional theater is opening A Midsummer Night's Dream on Sunday, July 6th at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. A total of eight performances of the play are offered free to the public through Wednesday, July 30. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Shakespeare in the Park: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

July 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30

Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton

Festival 56’s Shakespeare in the Park series has long been known for pushing the boundaries of community theater. In 2013, it staged a large war reenactment in the streets of Princeton to kick off the production of “Romeo and Juliet.” This year, they return to another of the Bard’s classic texts for a run of free performances under the stars.

Festival 56’s Shakespeare in the Park, held in Soldiers & Sailors Park at the end of Princeton’s bustling downtown, starts at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday, through July 30. Featuring the original text and colorful costumes, this family-friendly performance is open to guests of all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs and blankets.

The production is sponsored by Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Shaw Media and partially funded by grants from the Sun Foundation and The Princeton Closet.

The cast of Festival 56's "Carrie", opening Friday, July 11. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Festival 56 Presents: “Carrie”

July 12-13, 17-20

Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton

It began with Stephen King’s blockbuster debut novel, then Brian De Palma’s classic film adaptation and now “Carrie” will tread the boards at Princeton’s Grace Theater during this crowd-pleasing stage musical.

Carrie White is a teenage outcast longing to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie has just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

This musical is geared toward young adults and upward. Running time of two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, July 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13; Saturday, July 19; and Sunday, July 20.

Tickets cost $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $17 for students with ID. Tickets are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656, or at the box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Festival 56 professional theater’s summer 2025 season announces a series of Cabarets beginning Saturday, June 21st and continuing through Sunday, August 3rd. They are held at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. (Photo Provided By Festival 56)

Festival 56 Presents: “Cabarets”

July 18 and 22, Aug 2-3

Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton

This year’s roster of Festival 56 performances also includes a variety of Cabaret shows. Each special performance will feature Festival 56 company members performing songs from a variety of genres. Early evening shows are family-friendly, while the 10 p.m. performances will feature a family-appropriate first act.

Schedule of performances:

Friday, July 18, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 27, 5 p.m. – Sponsored by OSF HealthCare

– Sponsored by OSF HealthCare Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. – Disney cabaret, sponsored by Gorenz Counseling and Consulting LTD

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at Festival 56’s website, by calling 815-879-5656, or at the Grace Theater box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

To learn about other upcoming shows in the 2025 summer season, visit Festival56.com and follow Festival 56 on Facebook.