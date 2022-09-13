The Times Area Roundup: Serena volleyball topples Streator in 2 sets

At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, the visiting Serena Huskers came away a two-set winner over Streator on Monday, 25-14, 25-12.
Serena got eight kills and four aces from Paige Sexton, Sophie Thompson’s 20 assists, Abby Johnson’s five kills and four blocks and eight digs from Ari Tanas. Makayla McNulty also had six digs, four aces, three blocks and two kills, Paisley Twait four kills and two digs and Kendal Whiteaker two blocks and a kill for Serena.
Devin Elias led the Bulldogs (7-10) with three kills and a block, while Sophia Pence contributed three kills and four digs and Rylee Talty 15 digs.
Woodland def. Ridgeview, 25-18, 25-9: At Colfax, Cloee Johnson posted five points and four kills to lead the Warriors to the victory. Also for Woodland (11-2), Kylee Benner served up seven points and an ace, Shae Simons five points and 13 assists and Emma Highland, Clara Downey and Malayna Pitte three kills apiece.
Newark def. Aurora Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21: At Aurora, the Norsemen remained undefeated in 12 matches this season by rallying past the home team behind six kills, three aces and six assists from Lauren Ulrich, Kiara Wesseh’s five kills and 12 digs, three kills from Kodi Rizzo and Taylor Kruser’s 19 digs.
Earlville def. Mooseheart, 30-28, 25-12: At Earlville, the Raiders survived a first-set scare before settling in for the two-game win. Lexie Campbell led the winners with seven points, while Mady Olson and Nevaeh Sansone each added five kills and Brooklyn Guelde nine assists.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Pontiac, 29-27, 25-21: At Pontiac, the Falcons moved to 9-9 on the season behind Kourtney Harms’ 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces. Also, Grace Zimmerman collected four kills, Reagan Montello 11 assists and nine digs and Lalynne Kinderman 15 digs in the win.
Rochelle def. Sandwich: At Rochelle, Alexis Sexton had 18 assists and eight digs, Breanne Sexton had 16 digs and Claire Allen knocked down eight kills, but the Indians fell in three sets to the Hubs. Kaylin Herren added five kills and three blocks and Brooklyn Marks eight points and seven digs in the loss for Sandwich (6-9).
GOLF
Dwight 179, St. Anne 195, Woodland 215: At Dwight Country Club, Mason Sterling carded a 51 to pace the Warriors in the nonconference triangular. Carter Ruff also shot a 51, Sam Schmitz a 56 and Kyle Bliss a 58 for the Woodland scoring.
BOYS SOCCER
Streator 7, East Peoria 0: At East Peoria, Noah Russow scored twice and Adam Williamson collected his first career goal as the Bulldogs romped to the road win. Also scoring goals for the ‘Dogs were Brady Grabowski, Brian Huichapa and Landon Muntz.
Earlville 4, DePue/Hall 3: At Earlville, Diego Vazquez stayed hot, scoring three goals to pace the win. Ryan Browder added a goal and an assist, while Griffin Cook two assists for the Raiders.
Morris 8, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, Morris outshot Sandwich 30-16 to win, despite a pair of goals from sophomore Kayden Page. Luigi Colin was solid on defense, and Jonathan Carlson made 22 saves for the home team, which fell to 2-9 overall, 0-3 in the Interstate Eight Conference.
SOPHOMORE GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa JV takes 6th at own Red & White Invite: At Ottawa, taking team-best fourth places were Zulee Moreland at No. 2 singles and Rylee Harsted and Delayne Coffey at No. 1 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Brooklyn Byone and Perla Gutierrez was sixth, the No. 2 doubles duo of Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis and Selena Gomez was seventh and No. 1 singles player Gabby Cooper was eighth.
SOPHOMORE VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Serena, 27-25, 25-21: At Streator, Aubrey Jacobs turned in 25 assists and five kills, Mya Zavada seven kills and two blocks, Shaelyn Groesbeck six kills and Sonia Proksa nine kills and six digs in the win for the Bullpups (5-9).
FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
Serena def. Streator: At Streator, the Bullpups lost despite Maiya Lansford’s six aces and four kills and four aces from Sophie Broedlow.