Streator man arrested in Livingston County meth bust; Peoria man remains at-large

A Streator man was arrested Wednesday in a Livingston County drug bust that resulted in an emergency alert being sent out to the public. The Peoria man who police said fled and struck a deputy, however, remains at-large.

Dangelo Williams, of Streator, was arrested after police said more than 263.1 grams of methamphetamine and a vehicle were seized as evidence. He is charged with delivery of meth of more than 15 grams, which is a class X felony, punishable of 6 to 30 years in prison. He is in Livingston County Jail on a bond set at $150,000.

Dangelo Williams (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Jerome Alexander Jr., of Peoria, is wanted after police said he fled and struck a La Salle County deputy with his vehicle causing minor injury. Along with being wanted for striking a deputy, Alexander Jr. is suspected of meth delivery, striking a squad car (pushing it out of the way), fleeing and eluding, damaging private property and then fleeing the scene on foot in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator, said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss.

Williams was arrested after a brief chase on foot.

Alexander is described as a black man, 5 foot, 8 inches tall, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Do not approach him. Call 911 if he’s located.

The Livingston County Proactive Unit, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Livingston County detectives, La Salle County detectives and patrol, Streator K-9 and patrol, LCSP patrol, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Air OPS, Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications and the Livingston County State’s Attorney assisted in the arrest and pursuit.