Peoria man wanted after police say he struck deputy in Streator

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team is looking for a 25-year-old Peoria man after police said he fled and struck a La Salle County deputy with his vehicle causing minor injury.

Along with being wanted for striking a deputy, Jerome Alexander Jr. is suspected of methamphetamine delivery, striking a squad car (pushing it out of the way), fleeing and eluding, damaging private property and then fleeing the scene with another suspect on foot in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator, said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss. The other suspect was apprehended in the area after a brief foot pursuit. Alexander is still at large.

An emergency warning was issued Wednesday by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, saying police were looking for the man who was last seen near the Oak Hills Subdivision of Streator, on the city’s west edge near the Vermilion River.

Alexander is described as a black man, 5 foot, 8 inches tall, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Police said he is accused of delivering 263.1 grams of methamphetamine.