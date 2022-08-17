Streator residents, be on look out for man who fled police

Streator residents are being asked by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office to keep a look out for a black man with long hair wearing a red shirt that fled on foot in the area of Sylvan Lane.

If spotted, residents should not approach the man. Call 911.

Sylvan Lane is located on the west edge of town, along the Vermilion River.

Earlier reports are a man fled police during a possible arrest, leading authorities to search the Vermilion River area north of Route 18.

The Times will have more information on this story as it becomes available.