Route 31 road impacts in St. Charles begin Monday for water main work

(file photo) The city of St. Charles is reducing lanes on Ill. Route 31 for water main repairs starting May 11, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Traffic back-ups along Illinois Route 31 are expected in St. Charles starting Monday, May 11 as workers reduce roadway lanes to repair a water main.

Workers will be in the area from May 11 through May 14, reducing lanes in both directions on Illinois Route 31, also known as South Second Street, between Cedar and Illinois streets.

“Please allow extra travel time, slow down in the work zone, and use caution when driving through the area,” the city said in a post.

The city of St. Charles posted traffic patterns during construction work starting May 11, 2026. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

The water main repairs were planned.

On May 7, a ruptured water main in the city led to the temporary closing of a popular bicycle path near the Fox River.

The city has experienced around 200 water main breaks annually as the old pipes, some between 75 and 100 years old, rupture under pressure and time.

The city has cited the need to upgrade infrastructure, including aging water mains, as the primary reason for utility rate increases projected to raise residents’ water and sewer bills by nearly 50% over four years.

The overall project is expected to cost the city $471 million, with $333 million in infrastructure improvements and the remaining $88 million as part of a state-mandated lead water line replacement program.