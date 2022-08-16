Carrie Price steps into Central Intermediate principal position in Ottawa

Central Intermediate School’s new principal is someone already familiar with the Ottawa district: Carrie Price was the school’s assistant principal just last year, and the dean of students before that.

Price said she isn’t the kind of person that believes change is necessary just for the sake of change. The biggest difference she anticipates from the previous years is getting back to where they were before the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs with these poor kids over the last two years and we’re trying to get back to some normalcy for them,” Price said. “I think that will help them be more successful. The unknown makes their education a little bumpy and I think we have an environment where they feel safe.”

Price will succeed Ryan Myers, who resigned to take a position at the La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam County Regional Office of Education.

Price said Central already has a solid base with an amazing staff, and her job is going to be to support both them and the students as things get back to normalcy.

Price began her teaching career as a substitute teacher within the Ottawa Elementary School District before teaching fifth and sixth grade classes at Leland Elementary for 18 years.

“Then the dean of students job at Central opened up and I was like, ‘you know what? It’s right down the street from my house,’” Price said. “How can I pass this up?”

Not only did taking the dean job lead to Price returning to the school district where she started her teaching career as a substitute, it led to her returning to the district where she attended school as a child.

Price said she’s still getting used to the job but she learned a lot from her predecessor, Myers, and there’s parts of the learning curve new administrators aren’t always aware of when they start the new job.

“I don’t have that extra stressors of getting to know the building and the community, so I get to acclimate myself to this new position,” Price said.

Price still has time to get used to her new position: While Ottawa High School has started school already, Ottawa Elementary will not begin classes until Aug. 31 while construction projects adding air conditioning to McKinley and Jefferson schools are completed.