La Salle County returns to high risk level for COVID-19, according to CDC

La Salle County has returned to high COVID-19 risk level, according to guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In areas where the level is high, the CDC strongly recommends all residents wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings).

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 230.98 per 100,000 (down 29 from a week ago), 13 new hospital admissions (12 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up five admissions from a week ago) and 2.5% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 0.2% from a week ago).

La Salle County had been at medium risk for the previous three weeks.

There were 247 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County since Aug. 5. Making up the new cases are 15 boys younger than 13, nine girls younger than 13, four teenage boys, eight teenage girls, seven men in their 20s, 24 women in their 20s, 14 men in their 30s, 24 women in their 30s, 19 men in their 40s, 25 women in their 40s, 12 men in their 50s, 20 women in their 50s, 11 men in their 60s, 12 women in their 60s, 12 men in their 70s, 10 women in their 70s, 10 men in their 80s, six women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and two women in their 90s.

Additionally, 297 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been removed from quarantine since Aug. 5.

Residents who are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease should wear a mask or respirator that provides greater protection; consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where they could be exposed; talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to take other precautions (e.g., testing); have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing); talk to their healthcare provider about whether they are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies; if they test positive, talk to their healthcare provider about whether they are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies.

Regardless of community level, residents who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. They are likely most infectious during these first five days. Regardless of when they end isolation, they should avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11. They should remember to wear a high-quality mask when indoors around others at home and in public. The CDC recently updated quarantine guidelines and now recommends those who were exposed to COVID-19 wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day five.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at protecting people, especially those who have been boosted, from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older should get a booster after completing their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and adults ages 50 and older and people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get a second booster.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

About 58.51% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,404 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit www.vaccines.gov.