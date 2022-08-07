La Salle County remains in medium level for COVID-19

For the third week in a row, La Salle County was categorized in medium risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In areas with a medium risk level, the CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk persons in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 259.5 per 100,000 (up 42 from a week ago), eight new hospital admissions (7.7 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up three admissions from a week ago) and 2.7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 0.1% from a week ago).

There were 257 COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County since July 29. Making up the new cases are 17 boys younger than 13, 10 girls younger than 13, four teenage boys, eight teenage girls, 15 men in their 20s, 25 women in their 20s, 17 men in their 30s, 26 women in their 30s, 17 men in their 40s, 15 women in their 40s, 15 men in their 50s, 20 women in their 50s, 10 men in their 60s, 20 women in their 60s, seven men in their 70s, 10 women in their 70s, six men in their 80s, 11 women in their 80s, three women in their 90s and a man in his 100s.

Additionally, 277 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been removed from quarantine.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at protecting people, especially those who have been boosted, from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older should get a booster after completing their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and adults ages 50 and older and people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get a second booster.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

About 58.48% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 61.99% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,286 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit www.vaccines.gov.