Police blotter: August 1, 2022

Tami D. Constantino, 55, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 6:12 p.m. Sunday at her residence, La Salle police said.
Haley J. Wollack, 22, homeless, and Jeffrey A. Phillips, 52, homeless, were charged with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 6:58 p.m. Sunday at the La Salle High-Rise, La Salle police said.
Luis Delao, 21, of Spring Valley, was charged with driving while suspended at 7 p.m. Friday at Route 251 and North 41st Road, Mendota police said.
Edward W. Pickford, 24, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (child sex offender in a school zone) at 6:55 a.m. Saturday at Main and Meriden streets, Mendota police said.
William R. Hawker, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Michael S. Humpries, 30, of Aurora (also listed in Ottawa), was picked up on failure-to-appear warrants for driving while revoked and obstructing identification Thursday at 608 W. Madison St., Ottawa police said.
Shane A. Butzen, 43, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Victoria L. Anderson, 29, of Streator, was charged with retail theft Friday at Walmart, Ottawa police said.
Janet S. Cosby, 65, of Rutland, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday at West Lafayette and Pine streets, Ottawa police said.
Eric S. Clements, 41, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the report of a domestic battery Saturday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Roger Sampson, 64, homeless, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to state-supported property Saturday at 900 Paul St., Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.