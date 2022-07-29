7th La Salle County resident dies from COVID-19 this month; county remains at medium risk

A La Salle County woman in her 80s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the 486th COVID-related death since the beginning of the pandemic and the seventh in July, which matched the number of COVID-related deaths countywide last month. There have been an average of 5.8 COVID-related deaths per month since March.

Additionally, La Salle County remained in the medium risk level for COVID-19 for the second week in a row, after being designated as high risk three weeks ago, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 217.17 per 100,000 (down 46 from a week ago), five new hospital admissions (4.9 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (down six admission from a week ago) and 2.8% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 0.5% from a week ago).

In areas with a medium risk level, the CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk persons in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

There were 274 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Salle County since July 22. Making up the new cases are 13 boys younger than 13, seven girls younger than 13, four teenage boys, eight teenage girls, 19 men in their 20s, 25 women in their 20s, 19 men in their 30s, 38 women in their 30s, 17 men in their 40s, 13 women in their 40s, 20 men in their 50s, 18 women in their 50s, six men in their 60s, 29 women in their 60s, 10 men in their 70s, 11 women in their 70s, four men in their 80s, seven women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and three women in their 90s.

There have been 212 La Salle County residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 who completed their quarantine.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at protecting people, especially those who have been boosted, from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older should get a booster after completing their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and adults ages 50 and older and people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get a second booster.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

About 58.44% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 61.89% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,182 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit www.vaccines.gov.