COVID-19 risk level improves in La Salle County

The risk level for COVID-19 in La Salle County has improved to medium.

For the first time this summer, La Salle County had been designated in the high risk level for COVID-19 last week, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

In areas with a medium risk level, the CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk persons in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 263.18 per 100,000 (down 29 from a week ago), 11 new hospital admissions (9.9 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (down three admission from a week ago) and 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 1.3% from a week ago).

Since July 15, La Salle County has 259 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Making up the new cases are six boys younger than 13, six girls younger than 13, eight teenage boys, seven teenage girls, 17 men in their 20s, 24 women in their 20s, 14 men in their 30s, 22 women in their 30s, 16 men in their 40s, 15 women in their 40s, 16 men in their 50s, 25 women in their 50s, 12 men in their 60s, 15 women in their 60s, 12 men in their 70s, 12 women in their 70s, six men in their 80s, 14 women in their 80s and 12 women in their 90s.

There have been 207 individuals with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases who have been removed from quarantine.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at protecting people, especially those who have been boosted, from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 years and older should get a booster after completing their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and adults ages 50 and older and people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get a second booster.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

About 58.4% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 61.8% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,094 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit www.vaccines.gov.