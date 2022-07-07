Lil Miss Sparkler, Mr. Firecracker crowned to kick off Northpoint Plaza festivities in Streator

Cameron Harris and Lincoln Tamez were crowned Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker during Wednesday’s opening ceremonies of the 4th of July Celebration at Northpoint Plaza in Streator.

The two won based on collecting the most money in canisters placed at Ace Hardware and Kroger. Those proceeds went toward funding the celebration.

Wednesday’s activities included the crowning of Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker, followed by live musical acts and food vendors. The carnival is scheduled to open 5 p.m. Thursday at Northpoint.

Kolsen McStoots enjoys a drink Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to go along with his corn dog during Streator's 4th of July Celebration at Northpoint Plaza. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The candidates for Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker line up to await the winner announced Wednesday, July 6, 2022, during Streator's 4th of July Celebration opening ceremonies at Northpoint Plaza. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)