June 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Lil Miss Sparkler, Mr. Firecracker voting ongoing in Streator

Proceeds fund the 4th of July Celebration

A table is set up at the front of Kroger in Streator with cans to collect votes for Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker. The contest raises money for Streator's 4th of July Celebration.

Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker in Streator will be crowned 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the Northpoint stage to kick off the Streator 4th of July Celebration.

The voting, however, is ongoing.

People can place their votes in cans at Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St., and Ace Hardware, 404-408 E. Main St. A penny is a vote, $1 is 100 votes, and $5 is 500 votes, and so on. Each can features the candidates photo.

The proceeds from the contest go to the Streator 4th of July Celebration, which provides musical entertainment at Northpoint Plaza July 6-10, as well as the July 10 Independence Day fireworks from Anderson Fields. The non-profit celebration committee is made up of all volunteers.