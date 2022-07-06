No carnival Wednesday at Streator’s 4th; live music, food, opening ceremonies still on

Carnival goers will have to wait another day for the 4th of July celebration at Northpoint Plaza in Streator, but the rest of the festival will continue as scheduled.

Live music is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. on the Northpoint stage with Heartless (a Heart cover band) and at 9 p.m. with Silver Bullet STL (a Bob Seger tribute band). The festivities will kick off with an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on the Northpoint stage crowning Lil Miss Sparker and Mr. Firecracker.

Food vendors and the beer tent also will be open beginning at 5 p.m.

Food vendors include Cruisin’ Concessions, Grandma Rosie’s Ice Cream, Rosati’s Pizza, Mickey’s Massive Burritos, Jones’s Concession’s #1, Jones’s Slushie, and Jones’s #2, Heartland Food’s #2, AR Chimney Cakes, Smoking Joe’s, Corky Westmoreland Concessions, Taco Trailer, T’s Food Shack, Gramma Nana’s, Quality Concessions, The Italian, Didough’s Pretzels, Los Taco Guys, BBQ & Baker, Heartland Food Service, Uncle Les Kettle Corn and Corn Roasters.

The carnival is scheduled to begin 5 p.m. Thursday and continue through Sunday.