Police blotter: June 9, 2022

Conor Shukstor, 29, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and squealing/screeching tires at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday at Route 170 at North 17th Road in Allen Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Delilah Kubisak, 28, of Sandwich, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after a two-vehicle crash at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on Hilda Drive, just north of Della Drive, in Northville Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Kubisak was charged after backing out her vehicle and striking a vehicle driven by Matthew Hanegmon, of Sandwich, police said. There were no injuries.
Carlo A. Romero, 49, of Naperville, was cited Wednesday following a May 10 incident at Fitness Factory, 179 N. Main St., Seneca, on a complaint of public indecency, Seneca police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.