La Salle County grand jury: May 24, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Bertin Damian-Cruz, 39, of Aurora (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Amos Morgan, 62, of Joliet (driving while revoked); Curtis Roddy, 32, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Joseph McDonald, 24, of Ottawa (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer); Richard Sult, 38, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Jason Cordray, 48, of Flanagan (aggravated battery); Edward Pickford, 24, homeless (unlawful presence within a school zone); Tyler Gulley, 26, of Mendota (unlawful presence within a school zone); Heather Legner, 43, of Pontiac (retail theft); Ryan Johnson, 26, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Lesley Warren, 37, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Willie Scott, 44, of Montgomery (driving while revoked); Jeremy Gossett, 27, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Brianna Woodard, 28, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine); Jesus Lopez, 28, of Kasbeer (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Peter Tomares III, 25, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Joseph Martin, 28, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Amanda Balzarini, 32, of Oglesby (escape); Gabriel Benitez, 26, of Streator (failure to report an accident involving death); Randy Barile, 58, of Marseilles (violation of the sex offender registry).