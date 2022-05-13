La Salle County in medium risk for COVID-19; high risk residents should wear masks in public places

La Salle County entered into the medium risk level Friday for COVID-19, according to parameters set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk people in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

Take the following precautions, especially if you are at a high risk for serious illness: talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing); have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing); talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments such as oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease: consider self-testing to detect infection before contact; consider wearing a mask when indoors with them; stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible; follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

The community level is based on these combined indicators. The case rate/total cases the past seven days are 269.63/100,000; new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 in the last seven days are more than 5 admissions or 4.4/100,000; the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the last seven days is 1.4%.

The La Salle County Health Department also reported a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s died from complications related to COVID-19. They are the second and third deaths in La Salle County this month.

There have been 471 COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, the health department said there have been 279 new cases confirmed. Making up the new cases are 36 boys younger than 13, 28 girls younger than 13, 15 teenage boys, eight teenage girls, 17 men in their 20s, 19 women in their 20s, 19 men in their 30s, 22 women in their 30s, 14 men in their 40s, 17 women in their 40s, 15 men in their 50s, 22 women in their 50s, 12 men in their 60s, 11 women in their 60s, seven men in their 70s, six women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, five women in their 80s, two men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 100s.

There have been 73 La Salle County residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 who have been removed from quarantine.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

There has been 58.1% of the county’s population that is fully vaccinated, 61.8% of the county’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine and 34,884 booster shots administered, according to Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.