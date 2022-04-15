Area Roundup: Streator baseball tops Lisle to stay unbeaten in the ICE

The Streator baseball team scored 10 runs in the first three innings on the way to a 14-8 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over host Lisle on Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 6-0 ICE) posted 13 total hits, led by three knocks, including a triple and three RBIs, from Sean McGurk. Parker Phills (triple, RBI), Brady Grabowski (double, RBI), Adam Williamson (double, RBI), Nolan Barr (double, 2 RBIs) and Cole Martin (two RBIs) each collected two hits each for Streator. Starter Jake Luckey (3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) earned the win on the hill with relief help from Martin (4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K).
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 10, WFC 0 (6 inn.): At Roanoke, the Warriors managed just three hits — singles from Keegan Boldt, Carl Sass and Will Weber — in the Tri-County Conference loss to the Rockets. Starter Carter Ewing (5 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss on the mound for Woodland (1-10, 1-5 TCC).
Putnam County 7, Seneca 3: At Seneca, the Panthers (9-6, 3-2 TCC) plated five runs in the opening two innings on the way to the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Fighting Irish (8-2, 5-1 TCC) to give the hosts their first league setback.
Seneca, which was outhit 11-4, received two singles from Paxton Giertz, a base hit each from Calvin Maierhofer and Dalton Degrush, and sacrifice fly from Casey Clennon. Starter Austin Aldridge (3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) was saddled with the loss, with Giertz (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 K) and Tyler Salzberger (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) seeing action on the hill.
Somonauk 21, Earlville 2 (3 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats exploded for 13 runs in the opening inning in the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Somonauk (8-2. 5-0 LTC) pounded out 16 hits, with Brendan Roberts (double, five RBIs, four stolen bases) and Payton Wyant (four runs, two RBIs, three stolen bases) each registering three hits each. Carson Bahrey (double, three RBIs), Broc Slais (two doubles, two RBIs) and Parker Wasson (RBI) had two hits apiece. Noah Brandt (3 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 8 K) recorded the pitching win.
Garett Cook (triple) and Ryan Browder had the lone hits for Earlville (1-7, 0-3 LTC), while Bryar Keller was the losing pitcher.
Aurora Central Catholic 18, Serena 8 (5 inn.): At Aurora, the Huskers held an 8-4 lead before the Chargers scored 14 times in the bottom of the fifth.
Serena (4-5), which finished with 10 hits, was led by three hits, including a pair of doubles and two RBIs, from Todd Smith. Cole Shannon (two doubles, two RBIs) and Braxton Hart (two RBIs) each posted two hits, while starting pitcher Tanner Faivre (4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) received a no decision.
Yorkville Christian 9, Newark 3: At Yorkville, the Norsemen couldn’t overcome a seven-run second inning by the Mustangs in the loss.
Joe Martin (two RBIs) and Lucas Pasakarnis (RBI) each had a single and home run for Newark (7-4), while Tegan Kruser doubled. Mitchell Kruser (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss in relief of starter Tegan Kruser (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
SOFTBALL
WFC 16, Lowpoint-Washburn 4 (5 inn.): At Washburn, the Warriors (10-3, 4-1 TCC) put up crooked numbers in all five innings in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Wildcats.
Cheyenne Burns put together quite a day for WFC as she posted four hits — three doubles and a home run — drove in seven runs and also earned the victory in the circle after allowing just two hits with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Jena Easton (RBI, three stolen bases) had three hits, with reliever Shea Simons (RBI, three stolen bases, 1 1/3 IP, 2 K)) and Ella Derossett (three RBI, two stolen bases) each recording two hits.
Seneca 15, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish jumped out with six runs in the first inning on the way to the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Panthers.
Seneca (9-1, 5-0 TCC) was led by three-hit games from Alyssa Zellers (double, two triples) and Sam Vandevelde (RBI), while Zoe Hougas (triple, two RBIs), Madi Mino (double, two RBIs), Taya Roe (home run, three RBIs), and Audry McNabb (home run, two RBIs) each had two hits. Roe improved to 5-0 in the circle after allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Newark 17, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, the Norsemen (14-2) scored seven runs in the second and six more in the third against the Hubs.
Kaitlyn Schofield (RBI, two stolen bases), Danica Peshia (home run, three RBIs), Bre Dixon (double, three RBIs) and Kodi Rizzo (home run, three RBIs) all smacked two hits each for Newark. Ryan Williams doubled, Taylor Kruser knocked in a pair of runs, and Schofield (5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) earned the win in the circle for the Norsemen.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteno 1, Streator 0: At the Streator YMCA, the Bulldogs were blanked by the Panthers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newark 152, Sandwich 100, Somonauk 36, Earlville 14: At Sandwich, the Norsemen captured first place in six events to win the quadrangular.
Kiara Wesseh won both the 100-meter (12.72 seconds) and 200-meter (27.68) runs, while Megan Williams won both the long jump (4.86 meters) and triple jump (10.16) The NHS foursome of Peyton Eike, Lindsey Hatteberg, Brooklyn Hatteberg and Addison Ness were tops in both the 4X100 relay (57.35) and the 4X200 relay (2:02). Madison Sittler won the 400 (1 minute, 17.50 seconds) and Grace Anderson the 800 (3:15.98).
Claire Allen won both the shot put (11.25) and discus (38.98) for the Indians, while the group of Joanna Rivera, Erin Lissman, Alana Stahl and Molly Roberts captured both the 4X400 relay (4:53.9) and 4X800 relay (12:03).
Somonauk’s had a pair of second-place finishes from Elizabeth Zaleski in the 400 (1:21.9) and the 4X800 relay team of Regan Grandgeorge, Myranda Banister, Rylie Donahue and Naroa Iturrioz (12:51). Earlville’s Isabella Harp placed third in the discus (21.67) and fourth in the shot put (7.05).
Flanagan-Cornell places 9th at Tri-Valley Invite: At Downs, the Falcons’ Aniya Maxon placed fourth in the 100 (14.14) and fifth in the 200 (29.83) at the Tri-Valley Small School Invitational.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich 232, Somonauk 36, Newark 30, Earlville 16: At Sandwich, the Indians placed first in all 12 events to win their own quadrangular.
Simeion Harris won both the 100 (11.33) and long jump (5.54), with Daniel Reddy winning both the shot put (12.30) and discus (31.22) to led Sandwich. Also winning individual events for the Indians were Owen Sheley in the 200 (24.63), Wyatt Miller in the 400 (56.42), Josefh Hernandez in the 800 (2:21.9) and Max Cryer in the 1600 (5:11.16). The team of Adam Frieders, Kayden Page, Owen Feltz and Nate Hill won both the 4X100 relay (50.7) and the 4X200 relay (1:49.45), while the 4X400 relay (Harris, Dayton Beatty, Luis Baez, Miller, 3:55.66) and 4X800 relay (Hernandez, Miller, Dayton Beatty and Travis Kellogg, 9:44) also finished first.
Newark had second-place finishes by Logan Pasakarnis in the 400 (57.5) and 800 (2:22.8), with Connor Morgan placing third in the 200 (28.71). Somonauk had two second-place marks from Aaron Banister in the 1600 (5:43.38) and the 4X100 relay squad of Banister, Mike Anderson, Payton Penman and Carter Moore (54.59). Earlville’s Matt Kuter finished second in the 200 (27.23).
Flanagan-Cornell places 7th at Tri-Valley Invite: At Downs, the Falcons’ Phoenix Cooper finished first in the shot put (13.20) and second in the discus (43.40) at the Tri-valley Small School Invitational.