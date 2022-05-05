Thank you, teachers. From My Suburban Life

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Downers Grove teacher, gymnastics coach Kristyn Campos encourages students to ‘be the change’

‘He embodies what we teach at Lyons’ – Mark King an influence on countless students in 50 years at LT

St. Petronille teacher focuses on relationship building, lessons outside the classroom

Thank You Teacher Letters for My Suburban Life

St. Matthew teacher relies on non-traditional methods to bring lessons to life

Students’ finding their voices as members of Puffer School podcast club

‘Costello kids’ at Highland Elementary carry teacher’s lessons forward

Sacred Heart teacher sows valuable lessons overseeing school’s service garden

Glenbard South English teacher urges students to take a fresh look at classic literature

Veteran Glen Crest Middle School teacher ‘goes the extra mile’ for students

Benjamin Franklin teacher incorporates life lessons into every day instruction

‘A bright spot in my day’ – Downers Grove North teacher puts students at the forefront