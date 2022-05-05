Students’ finding their voices as members of Puffer School podcast club

When Christine Reynolds asked for permission to start a podcast to teach her third grade students about real-world social studies applications, she had no idea the lesson would turn into an after-school club inspiring students of all grade levels at Henry Puffer Elementary School in Downers Grove.

The Henry Puffer Podcast, which can be found on Spotify and other streaming services, features students from third grade and beyond working together to interview people they believe have important stories. The club has grown so much in the past year that Reynolds is applying for a grant that she hopes will fund the purchase of new equipment for the students to use.

Reynolds said it’s overwhelming and inspiring to give students a platform to have their own voice and conversations.

“I get emotional hearing the students talk about [the podcast] because you don’t know what you’re doing for someone until they tell you,” Reynolds said. “They’re growing so much, and me watching them grow is unbelievable.”

The youngest students involved in the podcast production are 8 years old, and students do everything from developing the questions to conducting the interviews. When the podcast began, Reynolds modeled many of the skills to her students, but now she has older students who have participated since they were in her class and those students teach and lead the others.

Sixth graders Grace Zellner and Matthew Dennison are among the older students working on the podcast.

“I love that we get to learn and share other people’s stories,” Zellner said.

Dennison said the podcast inspired him to start a broadcast club because it gave him practice at some of the same skills a broadcaster needs.

Lila Bethal and Kyle Rehrer, fifth grade members of the club, said they like talking with people in the community, with Bethal citing DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh as having been her favorite person to interview. Bethal said the interview inspired her because she was able to speak with a female judge.

“I feel like I’ve learned how to ask questions, and I think this definitely improved my listening skills” Rehrer said.

Claudia Rehrer and Jessica Zellner, mothers of Kyle and Grace, respectively, said they were happy to see their children show interest in an after-school activity, and they’ve been impressed to see how it’s grown. Claudia Rehrer said the podcast club was the first interest Kyle pursued at school, and she believes it’s helped build his confidence.

Both parents believe the club is teaching valuable skills their children will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Claudia Rehrer said it’s impressive to see how organized the children have become.

“They’re seeking people from all walks of life, and they’ve really let this blossom,” Jessica Zellner said. “The skills they’re getting from this will help them succeed in their futures.”

Principal Britta Waszak said she is impressed with the students’ work and proud of Reynolds for giving students at Henry Puffer an opportunity to be part of something such as the podcast club. She said the skills students are learning with Reynolds are ones that can’t always be taught without this kind of practical experience.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that our school can be searched for on a global level because of a podcast,” Waszak said.



