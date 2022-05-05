Veteran Glen Crest Middle School teacher ‘goes the extra mile’ for students

On the court or in the field, he’s the coach, always trying to help students improve their game, their skills.

Glen Crest Middle School physical education teacher Corey Toppel isn’t afraid to go the extra mile, helping a student in class or helping the school with a neighborhood race.

Physical education teacher Corey Toppel teaches a lesson on the shot put to sixth graders at Glen Crest MIddle School in Glen Ellyn. Toppel has been a teacher at the school for 32 years. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

It’s a dedication that helped him earn the Community Consolidated School District 89 Educator or the Year award at the Glen Ellyn Community Awards Banquet.

Toppel is in his 32nd year of teaching. He started at Glen Crest Middle School in 1990 and has taught physical education every year except for one year, when he taught social studies.

When it comes to physical education, Toppel has long been a fan of bringing the latest technology into the gym. He likes using film to help students see where they can improve. In the past, he would track down a TV on a cart with a video player. Today, he uses an iPad to record an action to help a student improve a swing, jump or throw.

“There’s so many more resources and now we can give instant feedback,” Toppel said.

He’s introduced students to sports such as golf, teaching them how to swing a club and even bringing them to the nearby golf course to try to work on their game.

“He keeps it fun and interesting for the students,” Glen Crest Principal Kim Price said. “He understands that school is not only books and lessons. There is more to educating the whole child.”

Toppel was a student-athlete during his days at Larkin High School in Elgin. It’s where he recalls the positive influence a football coach made in his life, inspiring Toppel’s teaching career. Toppel went to the University of Arizona, where he played baseball and basketball. After graduating, he returned to the area.

His first area of teaching was with high school students, in addition to his role as coach for Larkin and South Elgin high schools. Even today, he often crosses paths with former student-athletes and enjoys the opportunity to catch up when he hears someone call out “Hey, Mr. Toppel.”

His role at school goes well beyond the walls of the gym.

For 13 years, Toppel has organized the school’s Pumpkin Run, a 3.5K through the school’s surrounding neighborhood. The race is a fundraiser, but has served to unite the community as well, said John Batiste, a physical education teacher at Glen Crest and former assistant principal.

“It’s a family and community event that has become an important part of the school culture,” Batiste said.

Toppel also serves as the Glen Crest athletic director and has been supportive of the school’s intramural programs.

“He’s done a great job of expanding the programs,” Batiste said.

Toppel said his role was made easy by fellow faculty and staff members. Through the years he’s mentored fellow teachers.

“I can’t say enough about the great people and parents I work with,” Toppel said.







