Benjamin Franklin teacher incorporates life lessons into every day instruction

Speaking to Lynn Rumel’s second grade students is sure to lead to a conversation about the amygdala and the normalcy of making mistakes. The impact of her teaching is evident and is just one reason Rumel was named the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce District 41 Educator of the Year.

Rumel has been a teacher for more than 30 years and has been working in District 41 for at least 25 of those years. She currently is teaching second grade at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, though she also has taught in first and third grade classrooms, as well as having spent a few years teaching the gifted program in a classroom that was made up of third, fourth and fifth graders.

“I was shocked to receive this award, but the first thing I thought was that it’s so easy to do your job at this incredible school,” Rumel said. “And my students were so excited. It was like ‘look at how well we worked together to earn this.’ It really feels like our award, not just mine.”

Benjamin Franklin Principal Jeff Burke believes Rumel’s talent is she can teach children beyond their day-to-day lessons and give them skills to carry into life about coping with emotions and understanding mistakes. For Rumel, the lessons she teaches about the brain and emotions are ones she has used to overcome her own challenges in life.

Second grade student Mason Dunlop said Rumel taught him that when he’s mad, he can calm down his amygdala by taking a few deep breaths. Dunlop’s classmate Gabby Hagen said she’s learned that when she’s stressed, she can dance the stress out like Rumel does.

“I really like having her as a teacher because whenever we walk in she always has a smile on her face, and she’s kind to everybody,” Dunlop said.

Hagen said she likes that Rumel never yells at students for making mistakes and instead helps them learn through their mistakes. Hagen said Rumel loves the brain, and so does her class.

Many letters submitted by parents nominating Rumel for the award echo the same appreciations expressed by Dunlop and Hagen. Nomination letters said Rumel teaches students to embrace challenges in life and that she teaches with passion and kindness.

“It’s amazing how [she] teaches this positive mindset, and that’s something she’s been doing on her own in her classroom for years,” Burke said. “She’s always of the approach that we have the tools to solve our problems, and the students who leave her classroom, we see them as third, fourth and fifth graders and they have these life skills of coping that she’s put into place so early in their lives.”

Burke believes Rumel receiving the award is a great tribute to what she has accomplished and continues to accomplish in her classroom. Rumel said her goal is always to open her students’ minds and change their perspective to be one of growth.

Rumel said even in accepting the Educator of The Year award she applied the lessons she teaches about the brain, overcoming her shy side. She aims to teach students the line between good worrying and “spinning out.”

“If you give kids the language and the science, it empowers them not to be afraid of asking for help,” Rumel said. “I know some kids think they’re not as smart, but that’s just not true. Everyone can learn anything. When you teach them about the brain, it takes that pressure off them.”