Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, May 5: Downers Grove North baseball finishes out sweep of Hinsdale Central

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 10, Hinsdale Central 7
Joe Chiarelli homered, drove in two runs, scored two runs and got the save on the mound, and Ean Czech went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans (19-4, 10-2 West Suburban Silver), who finished off a three-game sweep. Tony Konopiots went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Westmont 10, Plano 7
Rocco Damato homered, drove in two runs and scored two runs, Briggs Templeton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Noah Grimm had a double and two RBIs for Westmont (18-11).
Riverside-Brookfield 13, Richards 1
Kevin Cronin struck out four in a complete-game four-hitter and Wes Deason had a monster day at the plate going 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs for the Bulldogs. Cooper Marrs went 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
St. Francis 4, Wheaton Academy 0
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Metea Valley 2
Maddie Pool struck out eight over five innings and also had three hits with a homer and a double for the Tigers. Parker Leonard went 4-for-4 with a triple and Brooke Struebing had two hits.
St. Charles North 6, Wheaton North 2
Monica Kading went 3-for-3 with a run scored, Annie Sullivan had an RBI double, Macy Pomatto drove in Sullivan and Erin Metz struck out six in the circle for the Falcons.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Chicago Christian 25-17, 25-14