May is Chip Your Pet Month: A Simple Step That Can Protect Your Pet

May is Chip Your Pet Month, making it a good time for dog and cat owners to think about one of the simplest ways to protect a beloved pet. Microchipping gives pets a permanent form of identification that can greatly improve the chances of a reunion if they ever become lost. Unlike collars and tags, which can break, slip off, or be removed, a microchip stays with the pet for life and can be scanned by veterinary clinics and shelters to help identify the owner.

A microchip is a tiny device, about the size of a grain of rice, placed just under the skin, usually between the shoulder blades. The procedure is quick and is similar to receiving a routine shot. The chip does not work like a GPS, but it does store an identification number linked to the owner’s contact information in a registration database. That is why it is important not only to have a pet microchipped, but also to keep registration details current if you move or change phone numbers.

Microchipping offers peace of mind for pet owners and added protection for adventurous dogs, indoor cats that slip outside, and pets that may become frightened during storms, travel, or fireworks. It can also be especially valuable during vacations or unexpected emergencies when pets may become separated from their families.

At Cedar Lane Kennals, pet safety is always important, and Chip Your Pet Month is a helpful reminder to take this extra step. Microchipping is safe, fast, and effective, and it works best when combined with a collar, ID tag, and updated registration information. For both dogs and cats, this small form of identification can make a very big difference when it matters most.

For more information, or to make a boarding appointment for your dog, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

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