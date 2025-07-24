Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar Delivers Fine Dining with a Local Soul

Looking for fine dining that rivals the streets of Europe or downtown Chicago without breaking the bank? You’ll find it in the heart of Downtown Westmont at Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar, where elegance meets comfort and every detail feels thoughtfully crafted.

Dolce’s menu draws inspiration from the flavors of France, Spain, and Italy, offering a well-balanced mix of seasonal surprises and beloved staples. Whether celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a casual night out, Dolce is the perfect place to savor great food, fine wine, and an unforgettable experience.

More than just a neighborhood favorite, Dolce is a labor of love brought to life by Westmont natives husband and wife power team Stephen and Carrie Fleck, who took over the restaurant in 2018. Their passion for food, wine, and community is poured into every dish, cocktail, and event.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be doing what we love right here in Westmont—our hometown. Dolce has always been deeply intertwined with who we are,” enthused Fleck.

The culinary team at Dolce executes each dish with care and intention. Their pappardelle with short rib in a rich demi-glace is a best-seller for a reason. It’s layered, savory and unforgettable. The spring pea ravioli in lemon butter sauce is light and bright. It’s perfect for summer and one of our favorite dishes. The free-range lamb chops, served over garlic mashed potatoes with sautéed spinach and feta, are downright show-stopping. Even classics like the chicken parmesan are elevated with house-made sauces exuding flavor.

There’s history in Dolce’s pizza oven, which was brought over from their original Quincy Street location, ensuring continuity and depth of flavors. Dolce’s Neapolitan-style pies are among the best this side of the Mediterranean. Whether it’s their hot honey pepperoni with ricotta or the wildly creative blackberry and camembert pizza (a serendipitous late-night kitchen invention turned star dish), each one is an artful, crave-worthy experience. Fleck’s creativity created the perfect marriage inthe blackberry and camembert pizza showcasing fresh mozzarella, honey, basil, sea salt and blackberries. This versatile dish excels as an entree, appetizer, or even a dessert pizza. Each pie is a masterclass in creativity.

Dolce’s appetizers shine just as brightly. The mushroom toast is a standout—an earthy, decadent blend of wild mushrooms, EVOO, crème fraîche, garlic, and sea salt, baked in the pizza oven and served on toasted baguette with a fresh greens garnish. Other must-tries include the baked brie with honey, candied walnuts, and blackberries, and the fresh burrata over arugula with cherry tomatoes and baguette.

And of course, dessert is not to be missed. The bread pudding is soft and pillowy with just the right touch of sweetness, while the cheesecake is rich yetbalanced.As the Flecks say, if you leave hungry, you must not have eaten at Dolce. All dishes offer generous portions.

After moving to their new, prominent Cass Avenue location three years ago, Dolce expanded their already passionate local following. The new space features three distinct dining areas; the first is Dolce’s sophisticated main dining room, which is the perfect setting for alloccasions.Exposed brick walls, an extensive wine rack, and windows galore make for a sun-drenched, cozy experience. Live piano music ensures ambiance is a perfect 10.

The intimate bar area is made for anyone seeking a more casual or intimate experience. It’s the perfect place to try their wide array of rotating craft cocktails, wine flights, martinis and more. Last but certainly not least, the year-round covered patio space is easily one of the best in the western suburbs. With ivy-wrapped beams, twinkling lights, and European charm, the patio offers a transportive dining experience rivaling the streets of Italy.

Dolce is as much a community hub as it is a restaurant. The Flecks have curated a cocktail menu honoring fellow small businesses; drinks like The Alia Rose and The Leatherneck pay tribute to local favorites. “Being a small business owner is no easy feat, but if you can bring a town together supporting each other, it makes all the difference. Creating the cocktails celebrates other businesses while visiting ours—it’s a win win,” Fleck said.

Dolce is deeply rooted in Westmont’s community.Akin to the Cheers of yesteryear, everyone knows your name here. Whether it’s their monthly “Books & Bottles” book club, Trivia Tuesdays, Half-Price Wine Wednesdays, or Family Thursdays (with a kids’ menu curated by their 11-year-old son, Chef Hayden!), there’s always something special to enjoy. During Westmont’s renowned Cruisin’ Nights on Thursdays, you’ll spot many strolling with Dolce’s walking pasta and arancini in hand.

Dolce is the perfect setting for rehearsal dinners, showers, and private events. With customizable menus, warm hospitality, and thoughtful design, celebrations feel effortless and elegant.

This west suburban gem has been voted Best Fine Dining, Seafood, Banquet Space, Outdoor Dining, Italian Cuisine, and Full-Service Restaurant & Bar in Westmont’s Reader’s Choice Awards.

To dine at Dolce is to be treated like someone special. It’s a rare combination of big-city cuisine, small-town warmth, and unshakable pride at an affordable price point.With enticing aromas, an inviting atmosphere, and a wine list full of surprises, Dolce has clearly earned its spot in the hearts and stomachs of the community.

