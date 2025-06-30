Generations of Flavor: Inside Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering, Bar & Restaurant

Westmont’s Zazzo’s Pizza has cultivated a loyal following since opening their second location in the western suburbs seven years ago, and with good reason. The secret sauce? Owner Dominic Barraco’s expertise and deep family roots in this arena.

“My family has been in the pizza industry for over 30 years. I learned firsthand from my father Sam, one of the founders of Barraco’s Pizza, and my grandparents Paulina and Vito. Their love for cooking and their dedication at Vito & Nick’s inspired me to give you the best,” Barraco shared.

That legacy is baked into every dish—but make no mistake, Zazzo’s isn’t just another pizza place. It’s a one-stop shop for everything from thin, stuffed, deep dish, and Sicilian-style pizzas to high-end Italian dishes, ribs, sandwiches, salads, and more. Whatever you’re craving, Zazzo’s has the answer. On a healthy kick? The chopped salad is a go-to, especially when catering for groups. Looking for something hearty? Their tangy BBQ ribs and pressure-cooked chicken—crispy on the outside, juicy within—hit the spot every time.

Zazzo’s thin crust pizza is where the magic began. It strikes the perfect balance: just the right amount of crisp and chew, topped with a harmonious blend of cheese, sauce, and fresh ingredients. On our latest visit, we sampled the Zazzo’s Special (sausage, mushroom, green pepper and onion). It’s a must-order.

The Sicilian-style offers a thicker, focaccia-like base with a generous layer of sauce and cheese. Deep dish fans will love the pan-style crust that rises around a bubbling blend of toppings, cheese, and sauce. And the stuffed pizza? A classic double-crust masterpiece filled to the brim. For something fun and fiery, try any of them “Sal’s Way,”—lit on fire. In a world of dietary restrictions, Zazzo’s makes no compromises: gluten-free and cauliflower crust options ensure everyone can enjoy a slice.

Zazzo’s pasta sauces are made from scratch and are some of the best we’ve tasted. The Spinach Alfredo with ravioli is rich and indulgent, the pillowy pasta bursting with cheese, while the Chicken Alfredo is tangy and satisfying. The Chicken Parmesan is a classic done right, the Arrabbiata features just the right kick, and the perfectly made sausage is next level. Don’t sleep on the bruschetta either: the crostini is topped with juicy tomatoes, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, basil, and a balsamic glaze that elevates every bite.

For starters, the Zazzo’s Platter delivers big: 12 wings, 4 potato skins, and pretzel sticks with warm cheese sauce. And the loaded baked potato? It’s an over-the-top mix of cheese sauce, bacon, and scallions—an absolute crowd-pleaser.

Zazzo’s isn’t just about food; it’s about community. Barraco first took over the Darien location in 2013. As the business grew, so did the need for space to host customers’ celebrations—and the rest is history.

“We were tied into the community in Darien, but couldn’t host our customers’ celebrations,” Barraco said. “We wanted somewhere that felt like home. You’re not just a price tag; we’re sharing the experience.”

From graduations to communions and showers, Zazzo’s has become the destination for life’s milestones. That personal touch is evident throughout the space. Family photos line the walls, creating a warm, welcoming environment. The restaurant boasts a private banquet room, a stacked-stone bar with ample seating, cozy booths, high-top tables, a private gaming area, and one of the best patios in town, complete with twinkling Edison lights and a touch of green space for kids to enjoy.

Zazzo’s offers incredible value with their VIP and Pizza of the Month clubs. For $49.99/month, VIP members receive $150 worth of value—including a 12” one-topping pizza, 12” frozen pizza, four additional menu picks (apps, salads, pasta and sandwich), $10 in cash money, a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer, a birthday dinner, and entry into a $100 raffle. The Pizza Club offers three 16” one-topping pizzas each month—an $80 value—for the same price.

Join their Text Club for 20% off and rotating exclusive offers. Dine-in, carry-out, cater for a crowd, or host your next celebration here. Zazzo’s ensures every bite is just as delicious as the last. Open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Don’t miss Happy Hour or Bingo Tuesdays for extra fun.

Whether you’re dropping in for a casual slice, planning a milestone celebration, or just craving a comforting, made-from-scratch meal, Zazzo’s welcomes you like family. It’s a place where flavor meets tradition, the atmosphere is as warm as the pizza is hot, and every visit feels like coming home. No matter how you slice it, Zazzo’s stands out—not just for what’s on the menu, but for the memories made around the table.

