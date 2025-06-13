A Legacy in Every Bite: The Deli at 700 Delivers Food—and Hospitality—with Heart

Everything is made with love. That’s the promise—and reality—at The Deli at 700. Tucked inside an unassuming office building off Route 83 and Ogden Avenue, this might be Westmont’s best-kept secret. Once you find it, you’ll understand why this exquisitely gorgeous hidden gem is sought after by regulars—from nearby offices to as far as downtown Chicago.

Each dish reflects owner Hania Kahoush’s decades of culinary creativity, honed from a lifetime in the deli world. “We’re incredibly lucky to have a loyal base of regulars—some of whom have been with us since the beginning. People come not just for the food, but for the atmosphere and the connection,” enthused Kahoush. “It’s a place where we know your name, your usual order, and maybe even how your kids are doing.”

Kahoush’s lifelong love for and experience in the deli business shines through in every bite. TheSan Francisco native grew up in her family’s delis, launched her first with her brother in the ‘80s, and has been feeding Westmont since 2005. The Deli at 700 celebrates the four-year anniversary of their bustling new location this month, and their 20th year in business later this year.

“It’s honestly humbling… [it] feels like both a major milestone and a deep reminder of how grateful we are for our community. We’re proud to still be here, serving great food and welcoming familiar faces (and new ones!) every day,” said Kahoush.

The focus on fresh ingredients, generous portions, affordable pricing, and a space where people feel genuinely welcome is second to none.

Sandwiches with soul

With more than 500 original recipes and a rotating lineup of specials, the menu is as dynamic as it is comforting. Favorites include:

The Captain Crunch: A showstopper of a sandwich featuring crunchy seasoned chicken breast, white cheddar, gouda, and homemade Cajun aioli, grilled to perfection and topped with ranch, lettuce, and tomato on toasted French bread.

A showstopper of a sandwich featuring crunchy seasoned chicken breast, white cheddar, gouda, and homemade Cajun aioli, grilled to perfection and topped with ranch, lettuce, and tomato on toasted French bread. The Grilled Hot Pastrami : A family recipe dating back to 1970s San Francisco, served with havarti, garlic aioli, grilled onions, and hot peppers on crisped Turano bread. Deeply savory and unforgettable, it’s one of the most beloved menu items.

: A family recipe dating back to 1970s San Francisco, served with havarti, garlic aioli, grilled onions, and hot peppers on crisped Turano bread. Deeply savory and unforgettable, it’s one of the most beloved menu items. The Capricio : An innovative take on caprese vegetarian. Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, toasted red peppers, pesto spread, arugula, and tomatoes are topped with balsamic-fig glaze on toasted tomato focaccia.

: An innovative take on caprese vegetarian. Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, toasted red peppers, pesto spread, arugula, and tomatoes are topped with balsamic-fig glaze on toasted tomato focaccia. The Buffalo by the Bay: Shaved buffalo chicken breast, garlic aioli, Havarti, bacon, and red onions on toasted French bread. Heat, flavor, and crunch in every bite.

Their award-winning salads are also incredible. We loved the chicken chopped salad with a twist, served with a homemade citrus lime vinaigrette, corn and avocado. Their soups can’t be overlooked either. The tomato bisque soup—with orzo and spinach—is a standout.

Atmosphere: Homey and Heartfelt

Nestled on the ground floor of a professional office building, the interior is a stunning surprise. A standout feature is the garage-style doors that roll open in warmer weather, unveiling a serene patio space. With lush greenery, ample seating, and a sense of privacy, it feels like a hidden oasis—perfect for a quiet solo lunch or casual meet-up.

Despite the modern upgrades, the space retains a sense of warmth that mirrors Kahoush’s hospitality. Family photos and handwritten menu specials bring a personal, homegrown touch to the setting.

It’s no surprise that they recently swept all five categories they were nominated for in Westmont’s Reader’s Choice Awards: best sandwich, salad, lunch, family-friendly restaurant, and party space. Yes, party space! The Deli at 700 offers private event hosting for showers, birthdays, business lunches, and more.

“Felt amazing…validates how much love is out there. People reciprocated their votes with how much they love us, and that’s what I love about the community,” Kahoush said.

Beyond the deli counter, The Deli at 700 boasts a booming catering business—from sandwich trays to hot entrees, plus custom menus, jaw-dropping charcuterie, and grazing boards. Each event spread is a visual and culinary showstopper.

In a world of rushed meals and impersonal chains, The Deli at 700 is a reminder of what dining out should feel like: personal, generous, and rooted in love. From the first bite to the final goodbye, it’s clear—this isn’t just lunch. It’s legacy on a plate.

The Deli At 700 “AKA 601” is located at 700 Oakmont Lane, #103 in Westmont (phone:(630) 827-3771). Open Monday - Thursday from8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

