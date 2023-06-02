Three Ways to Celebrate Pet Appreciation Week in June

Looking for another opportunity to shower your furry friends with love? Mark your calendar for Pet Appreciation Week, also known as PAW, which is celebrated the first full week in June. This year the holiday takes place June 4 through June 10.

PAW was created by the American Veterinary Medical Association in 1981 for two primary purposes: to create awareness of the importance of our pets in our lives, and to appreciate our pets for everything they do to enrich our lives. Here are some ways you can celebrate the week with your pet:

1. Make time for fun

Put some extra pep in your pet’s step with some extra playtime. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests creating an environment for your furry friend that encourages natural behaviors by introducing puzzles, games, and interactive toys, or by learning new skills. You can also celebrate by extending your pet’s regular walks. Not only will you get to spend more time together, but the extra exercise will be a boon for both of you.

2. Schedule a grooming

Kick off Pet Appreciation Week by having your pet groomed. A nice bath and a groom will help your pet feel better, and trimming some of that extra fur will prepare them for the warmer summer months. Don’t forget the nail trim so those longer walks are more comfortable on their paws.

3. Schedule a checkup

Regular preventive care is critical to keep pets healthy and improve both quality and length of life, according to the AVMA. To that end, make sure your pet is up to date on wellness check-ups, which are vital to catching health problems early. During the appointment, the veterinarian can also check to see if your pet is current on vaccines, flea and tick medication, and heartworm preventative.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/