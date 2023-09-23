No Metra service at Westmont’s Cass Avenue station Sept. 30, Oct. 1

BNSF will perform railroad crossing and station track improvements in Westmont on Sept. 30 and Oct 1. This ongoing improvement project is being coordinated by BNSF and Metra.

As a result, the crossing at Cass Avenue is expected to be closed to both motorists and pedestrians from approximately 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30. Also, Metra will not be making stops in Westmont on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. When the Cass Avenue crossing is closed, the nearest railroad crossings available to motorists will be Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills and Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove. BNSF will coordinate advanced warning signs and detours during the closure.

As part of the Westmont station reconstruction project, the pedestrian-only crossing near Lincoln Street has been permanently removed. Commuters and pedestrians will be able to cross the tracks at Cass Avenue. This change is partially due to upcoming station and platform improvements that are currently scheduled to take place in the spring of 2024.

Additionally, the newly installed tracks have varying rail heights resulting in an inability to create a ground-level pedestrian crossing that meets ADA requirements. Conversations are ongoing regarding the possibility of a pedestrian overpass and underpass at this location.

For questions regarding how this closure may impact Metra service, call Metra Customer Service at 312-322-6777.