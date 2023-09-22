St. Francis High School earns Blue Ribbon recognition

St. Francis High School has been named a 2023 Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, which made the announcement Sept. 19.

This award is the U.S. Department of Education’s highest honor based on superior academic achievement and the implementation of a highly successful, multi-faceted school culture. Only 1% of schools in the nation have an active Blue Ribbon and only 353 schools received the award this year, according to a news release.

“This extremely competitive and prestigious award is a testament to the tradition of excellence our school has prided itself on for more than 65 years,” President Phil Kerr said. “We create a supportive and nurturing environment where students can thrive academically, spiritually, physically and socially. We honor the history of our school as we accept this award and look forward to a continually bright future for all of our Spartans.”

St. Francis is the only high school in Wheaton and the only Catholic high school in the western suburbs to ever receive the award, as well as the only Catholic high school in Illinois to receive the award this year. Additionally, it is the only school to be named a Microsoft Showcase School and National Blue Ribbon School in the same year, the release stated.

“This award demonstrates the dedication of our faculty and staff, students, and families,” said Principal Raeann Huhn. “We are extremely proud of our school community and look forward to continuing to celebrate this recognition in the weeks to come.”

A schoolwide celebration week is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 29, during the homecoming pep rally and will continue throughout the first week of October as the school celebrates the October 4 Feast Day of its namesake, Saint Francis of Assisi.

In a press release, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”