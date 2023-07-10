Downers Grove concerts in the park continue until August

The Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series continues Aug. 15 with six more shows on Tuesday nights.

The free, family-friendly concerts will be held at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., just west of Main Street in Downers Grove. Music plays from 7 to 8 p.m. Food, beer and wine sales begin at 6 p.m.

Concertgoers are invited to arrive hungry to enjoy concessions from a rotation of food trucks and vendors including Carney Bros., Chick-fil-A, Dope Sandwiches, Every Day’s a Sundae, Grumpy Gaucho, High Rollers Company, Sarpino’s Pizza and Wells Street Popcorn. Featured vendors for each week will be highlighted online at dgparks.org.

Visitors ages 21 and older can cool off with adult beverages for $6 a ticket with ID required. Water will be available for $2 a bottle. Beer options will include Stella Artois, Stone Brewing Delicious IPA and Alter Brewing Company Center Line. Wine and alcoholic coolers include cabernet, chardonnay, pinot grigio, White Claw seltzers and Seagram’s Jamaican Me Happy.

Darby Beasley, community events and sponsorship specialist, is the concert series organizer whose plans are for the attraction to be bigger than ever.

“Last summer, the Downers Grove Park District welcomed a record crowd of 18,000 visitors to enjoy this weekly festival at Fishel Park,” Beasley said in the release. “We are thrilled to announce this summer’s eclectic mix of bands ranging from Motown and soul music to yacht rock to today’s hits. This lineup offers something for everyone and every musical taste.”

Concert lineup

July 11: HiFi Superstar, a rock and dance party band

July 18: Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

July 25: No Turn On Red , a funk band

Aug. 1: Billy Elton, a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute

Aug. 8: The Mackenzie O’Brien Band, country

Aug. 15: Valius, a rock pop cover band

The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine. For severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.

Face painting for children will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and each week a local veteran and their family will be recognized as a special guest in honor of their service.

The Summer Concert Series welcomes more than 18,000 visitors each summer and is a great opportunity for local businesses to connect with community residents, according to the release.

To learn about sponsorship packages, call Darby Beasley at 630-960-7256.

New this year, the park district is hiring part-time event staff to assist with the beverage tent and ticket sales. Individuals can apply online at dgparks.org.