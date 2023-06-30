Jay Allen from ‘The Voice’ to star in benefit concert in Wheaton

Jay Allen, who made headlines with his appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” will star in concert July 15 in Memorial Park in Wheaton in a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Allen’s late mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, inspired his hit song “Blank Stares.” His mother died in 2019. Allen continues to advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, and has raised more than $100 million to help fight the disease, according to a news release.

Allen is scheduled to perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 15 in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave. Vital Signs, the evening’s opening act, will take the stage from 6 to 7 p.m.

Efforts to bring the country rock performer to Wheaton began with Wheaton resident David Vivoda.

“I’d been following his music, and sent him a message showing my appreciation for what he was doing – losing our mothers to the same disease created a bond,” Vivoda said in the release.

Vivoda said he approached the Wheaton Park District with the idea of hosting a Jay Allen concert in Memorial Park, and was met with a welcoming, “Yes!”

“Losing my mother was a tragedy,” Vivoda said. “My mom spent her entire life caring for others and supporting everyone in her community.

“I want to honor her by creating something that will be positive and impactful, and that supports those who are going through or have gone through the same thing,” he said, much the way Allen channels his grief and musical energies into performances that benefit Alzheimer’s research and education.

Vivoda’s mother, Cyndi, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in July 2016. She died in March 2022 at the age of 62.

Vivoda, wife Kristin and their 3-month-old baby moved back to Wheaton from Seattle to help support his family, especially his father, his mother’s primary caregiver, when his mother was first diagnosed.

The disease is devastating, he said.

“You’re slowly watching your loved one die in front of your eyes,” he said.

Vivoda said his personal Jay Allen favorite tunes include “Blank Stares,” a new song titled “No Present Like the Time” and “No Prayer Like Momma’s.”

“He’s got a lot of great music,” Vivoda said. “When you come out to Memorial Park, you’re going to hear some country music. You’re going to hear some rock music. Jay’s career is quickly taking off, and what is cool is that our community gets to be a part of it.”

Allen, an Iowa native who lives in Nashville, was recognized for his fundraising efforts with the Caregiver Award by the national Alzheimer’s Association.

The concert is sponsored by David Vivoda/Keller Williams Premiere Properties, Buikema’s Ace Hardware, Northwestern Medicine, Wheaton Eye Clinic and GroTurf.

Tickets cost $40, and are available at memorialparkwheaton.com